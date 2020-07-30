Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BYLOF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Big Yellow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BYLOF stock opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. Big Yellow Group has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $15.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average is $12.93.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

