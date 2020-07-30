Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 67.81%. The company had revenue of $571.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $470.00.

NYSE BIO opened at $530.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a twelve month low of $307.39 and a twelve month high of $536.24. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $471.56 and its 200 day moving average is $417.77.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total transaction of $202,606.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total value of $728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

