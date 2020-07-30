Brokers Issue Forecasts for Diamondback Energy Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report released on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst N. Pope forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FANG has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.26. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.51, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $84,456.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,395.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,585 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 61,704 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,645,072 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $245,149,000 after buying an additional 137,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 267,192 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,811,000 after buying an additional 120,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

