Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Loews (NYSE:L)

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,826 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 902% compared to the average volume of 282 call options.

Loews stock opened at $37.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.14 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.38. Loews has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $56.88.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 105,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.77 per share, for a total transaction of $3,341,790.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 242,743,157 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,950,097.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 348,093 shares of company stock worth $11,400,428 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Loews by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,213,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,198,000 after acquiring an additional 990,874 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $712,539,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Loews by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,344,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,802,000 after buying an additional 25,091 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,177,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,013,000 after acquiring an additional 44,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 29.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,042,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,316,000 after acquiring an additional 237,717 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

