Juniper Networks Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 7,427 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,057% compared to the typical volume of 642 put options.
JNPR stock opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.
Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Juniper Networks by 43.3% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 55,440 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 495,134 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 48,957 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.
Juniper Networks Company Profile
Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.
Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.