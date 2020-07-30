Juniper Networks Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 7,427 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,057% compared to the typical volume of 642 put options.

JNPR stock opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNPR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Juniper Networks by 43.3% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 55,440 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 495,134 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 48,957 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

