Oppenheimer Comments on IDEX Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IDEX in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

IEX has been the topic of several other reports. Boenning Scattergood raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.83.

NYSE IEX opened at $166.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.67. IDEX has a one year low of $104.56 and a one year high of $178.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $561.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other IDEX news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 99,870 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total transaction of $16,855,059.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,312,155.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $5,737,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,277,657.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,250 shares of company stock valued at $23,805,061. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of IDEX by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 309.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,834,000 after buying an additional 40,176 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in IDEX by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in IDEX by 20.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

