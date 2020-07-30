Oppenheimer Comments on IDEX Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IDEX in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

IEX has been the topic of several other reports. Boenning Scattergood raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.83.

NYSE IEX opened at $166.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.67. IDEX has a one year low of $104.56 and a one year high of $178.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $561.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other IDEX news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 99,870 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total transaction of $16,855,059.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,312,155.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $5,737,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,277,657.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,250 shares of company stock valued at $23,805,061. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of IDEX by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 309.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,834,000 after buying an additional 40,176 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in IDEX by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in IDEX by 20.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Earnings History and Estimates for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings
Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Diamondback Energy Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Diamondback Energy Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Loews
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Loews
Juniper Networks Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Juniper Networks Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Oppenheimer Comments on IDEX Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Oppenheimer Comments on IDEX Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Issued By Jefferies Financial Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report