Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:TTWO)

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Giaimo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.54.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $157.82 on Wednesday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.55 and a 200-day moving average of $128.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $48,551.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,985,009. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total transaction of $26,328.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,171,229.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,521 shares of company stock valued at $20,674,277 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

