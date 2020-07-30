Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Keurig Dr Pepper Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note issued on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 112.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 225.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 7,380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,440,800.00. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.14 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

