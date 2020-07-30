Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Keurig Dr Pepper Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KDP)

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note issued on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 112.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 225.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 7,380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,440,800.00. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.14 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Earnings History and Estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings
Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Diamondback Energy Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Diamondback Energy Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Loews
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Loews
Juniper Networks Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Juniper Networks Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Oppenheimer Comments on IDEX Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Oppenheimer Comments on IDEX Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Issued By Jefferies Financial Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report