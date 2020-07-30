Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Avantor Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Avantor in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Avantor from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.36.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.45. Avantor has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.01.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,834,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Avantor by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 257,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,304 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Avantor by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 61,118 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 220,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 166,532 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 19,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 20,886,424 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $332,094,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 13,726,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $218,249,934.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,726,317 shares of company stock worth $552,420,898 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

