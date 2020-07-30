Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Argonaut Gold Inc Raised by Cormark (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc (TSE:AR) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Cormark also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

AR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial set a C$4.00 price objective on Argonaut Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

AR stock opened at C$2.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.76. Argonaut Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.76 and a 12 month high of C$2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.78 million and a PE ratio of -4.90.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The mining company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$89.34 million for the quarter.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

