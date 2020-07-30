Brokers Issue Forecasts for PerkinElmer, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of PerkinElmer in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $811.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.32 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

PKI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $119.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.12. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $62.91 and a 1-year high of $121.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $756,030.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $519,139.44. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

