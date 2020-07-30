Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Giaimo now expects that the game software company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

EA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.69.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $135.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.93 and a 200 day moving average of $115.37. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.94. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $142.31.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 952.6% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 904.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 225.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $56,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,821.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $2,263,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,067 shares of company stock worth $23,676,534. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

