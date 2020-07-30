Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Washington Federal in a research report issued on Sunday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $130.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WAFD. BidaskClub lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Washington Federal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of WAFD opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Washington Federal has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAFD. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 67.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Washington Federal news, Director Randall H. Talbot purchased 5,300 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.16 per share, with a total value of $122,748.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brent J. Beardall purchased 4,167 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.42 per share, for a total transaction of $97,591.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,440.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

