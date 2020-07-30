FY2021 EPS Estimates for ICICI Bank Ltd Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ICICI Bank in a research note issued on Sunday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Sharma now expects that the bank will earn $0.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICICI Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). ICICI Bank had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised ICICI Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ICICI Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered ICICI Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

IBN opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. ICICI Bank has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in ICICI Bank by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,040,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,839,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,271,805 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,341,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,518,000 after purchasing an additional 91,998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,512,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 10,440,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

