Investors Buy Large Volume of Imax Put Options (NYSE:IMAX)

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,245 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,042% compared to the average daily volume of 109 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Imax by 1,320.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,182,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Imax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,624,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Imax by 379.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after buying an additional 586,181 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Imax by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,237,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,294,000 after buying an additional 413,885 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Imax by 18.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,039,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,462,000 after acquiring an additional 324,364 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMAX shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Imax from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush started coverage on Imax in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Imax in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.06.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $11.22 on Thursday. Imax has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $655.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. Imax had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 91.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Imax will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

