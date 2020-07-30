Fidelity National Financial Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 12,011 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,011% compared to the average daily volume of 569 call options.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $845,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,467,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $33,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,241.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,230,421 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNF. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 360,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after buying an additional 37,565 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 18,948 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth $2,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

FNF stock opened at $32.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.03. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

FNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

