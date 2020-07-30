Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Eagle Materials Call Options (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,278 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,406% compared to the typical daily volume of 51 call options.

EXP stock opened at $81.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.25. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $41.83 and a 12 month high of $97.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $315.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Cfra lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

