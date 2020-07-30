Investors Purchase High Volume of ChannelAdvisor Put Options (NYSE:ECOM)

ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,613 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,255% compared to the typical daily volume of 119 put options.

ECOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

ECOM stock opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $584.99 million, a P/E ratio of 76.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ChannelAdvisor has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $32.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $681,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,970.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOM. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the second quarter worth about $96,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

