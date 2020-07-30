Dillard’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,215 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 827% compared to the typical daily volume of 239 call options.

DDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Dillard’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Dillard’s from $63.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.00. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $575.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($6.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($5.29). The firm had revenue of $786.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.86 million. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dillard’s will post -10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 2,024.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Dillard’s by 529.1% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Dillard’s by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

