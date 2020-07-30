Wincanton (LON:WIN) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Wincanton (LON:WIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Wincanton stock opened at GBX 182 ($2.24) on Tuesday. Wincanton has a 1-year low of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 319 ($3.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,397.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $226.67 million and a P/E ratio of 5.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 179.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 228.63.

In related news, insider Stewart Oades purchased 10,657 shares of Wincanton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £19,822.02 ($24,393.33).

About Wincanton

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

