Traders Buy Large Volume of Franklin Resources Put Options (NYSE:BEN)

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,258 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,924% compared to the typical daily volume of 161 put options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 100.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 240.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1,040.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.71.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $21.12 on Thursday. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

