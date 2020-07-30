Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI)

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,133 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 819% compared to the typical daily volume of 232 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens-Illinois during the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens-Illinois during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Markel Corp grew its position in Owens-Illinois by 26.9% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 444,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Owens-Illinois by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 25,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OI opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31. Owens-Illinois has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.63.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 61.87%. Owens-Illinois’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

OI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Owens-Illinois from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

