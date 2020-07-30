Wayfair (NYSE:W) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $198.00 to $260.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wayfair traded as high as $240.56 and last traded at $239.76, with a volume of 486823 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $227.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wedbush raised Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wayfair from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,175 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total transaction of $474,041.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,214,535.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $73,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $15,139,881 over the last 90 days. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 521.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 3.37.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -6.14 EPS for the current year.

About Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

