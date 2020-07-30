L Brands (NYSE:LB) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $25.00. The stock traded as high as $26.66 and last traded at $25.77, with a volume of 23099183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

LB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on L Brands from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded L Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on L Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on L Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LB. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in L Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in L Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in L Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in L Brands by 43.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). L Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About L Brands (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

