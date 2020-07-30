Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Sets New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $48.45 and last traded at $48.44, with a volume of 779 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.07.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. Hawkins had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $143.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.80 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on HWKN. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hawkins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hawkins by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 1st quarter valued at $985,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 46.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Hawkins in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $523.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hawkins Company Profile (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

