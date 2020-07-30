Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Trading 1% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $52.93 and last traded at $51.55, 14,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 185,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.06.

The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $159.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Shutterstock from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th.

In other news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 13,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $499,380.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,227,247.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 113,652 shares of company stock worth $4,216,972 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Shutterstock by 44.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Shutterstock by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 110.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.99.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

