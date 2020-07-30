Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $60.74, but opened at $60.28. Otis Worldwide shares last traded at $63.45, with a volume of 98,488 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49.

