Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $183.30, but opened at $193.72. Ecolab shares last traded at $194.36, with a volume of 71,119 shares traded.

The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.53.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total transaction of $562,264.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,463.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $806,664.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.95.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

