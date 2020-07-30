National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $11.40 to $11.30. The stock had previously closed at $10.69, but opened at $11.56. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. National-Oilwell Varco shares last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 222,210 shares traded.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NOV. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National-Oilwell Varco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,117,821 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,023,000 after purchasing an additional 160,462 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 8.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 265,612 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,037 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 14.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 153,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 19,746 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 60.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,456 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 46,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 34.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV)

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

