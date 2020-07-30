Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $208.00 to $244.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Deckers Outdoor traded as high as $219.19 and last traded at $219.19, with a volume of 11003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.62.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DECK. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.19.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 1,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $356,690.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,223. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.86, for a total transaction of $97,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,212,288.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,332 shares of company stock worth $1,888,385. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 32.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $381,395,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.48. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

