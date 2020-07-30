West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$65.00 to C$75.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. West Fraser Timber traded as high as C$65.66 and last traded at C$65.48, with a volume of 244582 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$63.50.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WFT. Scotiabank increased their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$54.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. CIBC increased their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$65.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.75.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.0886344 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -33.93%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile (TSE:WFT)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

