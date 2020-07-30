Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Trading Down 1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)’s share price dropped 1% during trading on Wednesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $25.00. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Zynex traded as low as $18.33 and last traded at $18.33, approximately 2,134,902 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 794,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.51.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZYXI. Northland Securities downgraded Zynex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zynex in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 1,250,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $27,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Zynex by 310.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zynex in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 17,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 21,262 shares in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $608.43 million, a PE ratio of 83.32 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zynex Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Owens-Illinois
Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Owens-Illinois
Wayfair Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade
Wayfair Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade
L Brands Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade
L Brands Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade
Globant Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade
Globant Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade
Hawkins Sets New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings
Hawkins Sets New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings
Shutterstock Trading 1% Higher Following Strong Earnings
Shutterstock Trading 1% Higher Following Strong Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report