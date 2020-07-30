Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Trading Down 1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)’s share price dropped 1% during trading on Wednesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $25.00. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Zynex traded as low as $18.33 and last traded at $18.33, approximately 2,134,902 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 794,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.51.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZYXI. Northland Securities downgraded Zynex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zynex in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 1,250,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $27,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Zynex by 310.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zynex in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 17,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 21,262 shares in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $608.43 million, a PE ratio of 83.32 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zynex Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

