Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Stock Price Up 18.6% on Earnings Beat

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)’s share price rose 18.6% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.30, approximately 368,967 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 168,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 9.71%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

CSV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

In related news, VP Michael Loeffel acquired 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $25,002.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 18,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,965.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink acquired 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.33 per share, with a total value of $33,910.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,441. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,575 shares of company stock worth $104,315 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. Mendel Money Management purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the second quarter worth $967,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the second quarter worth $259,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 8.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 44.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $417.26 million, a PE ratio of 110.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

About Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

