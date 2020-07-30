NCR (NYSE:NCR) Trading 13.9% Higher After Earnings Beat

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) traded up 13.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $19.11 and last traded at $19.05, 2,656,197 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 94% from the average session volume of 1,371,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 46.19% and a net margin of 6.84%. NCR’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NCR from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NCR in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

In other NCR news, CAO Beth Potter sold 19,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $389,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in NCR by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,750,000 after acquiring an additional 310,463 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NCR by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,489,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,059,000 after acquiring an additional 822,522 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in NCR by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,334,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,097,000 after acquiring an additional 497,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NCR during the 4th quarter worth about $52,738,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NCR by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,189,000 after acquiring an additional 54,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.21.

NCR Company Profile (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

