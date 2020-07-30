Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Trading Up 16.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM)’s stock price was up 16.6% on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $1.50 to $3.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Northern Dynasty Minerals traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.76, approximately 19,374,260 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 239% from the average daily volume of 5,720,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.30 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,609,649 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,130,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 958,673 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

