Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Trading 13.9% Higher on Earnings Beat

Shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) traded up 13.9% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $23.64 and last traded at $22.98, 193,991 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 157% from the average session volume of 75,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. Systemax had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $242.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Systemax’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Systemax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

In other Systemax news, insider Donna Fielding sold 1,980 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $40,134.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Systemax by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Systemax by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 915,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Systemax by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Systemax by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Systemax by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Systemax Company Profile (NYSE:SYX)

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

