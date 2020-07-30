Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Shares Up 11% Following Earnings Beat

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)’s share price shot up 11% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $24.97 and last traded at $24.54, 5,427,917 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 130% from the average session volume of 2,355,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.11.
The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $209.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.61 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.95%. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have commented on BYD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Union Gaming Research lowered Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7,865.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth about $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 89.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 18.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 2.35.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
