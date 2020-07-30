Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Luminex Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Luminex in a research note issued on Sunday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Luminex’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LMNX. BidaskClub raised shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of LMNX stock opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.92 and a beta of 0.67. Luminex has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $40.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.30 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is -171.43%.

In other Luminex news, SVP Randall Myers sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $2,328,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,945.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 55,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,721,765.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 550,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,066,862.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 461,819 shares of company stock valued at $15,528,094. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Luminex by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Luminex in the fourth quarter worth $345,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Luminex by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,151 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Luminex by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 119,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luminex by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

