US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Trading Up 28.9% on Strong Earnings

US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX)’s stock price was up 28.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.78, approximately 1,959,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 554% from the average daily volume of 299,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $422.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.27 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 1.02%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USX shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on US Xpress Enterprises from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

In other US Xpress Enterprises news, Director Jon Beizer bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Max L. Fuller bought 82,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $358,070.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 96,331 shares of company stock worth $427,468 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USX. THB Asset Management bought a new position in US Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $2,859,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 32.8% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 3,338,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after buying an additional 824,923 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 64.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 53,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $434.00 million, a P/E ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

