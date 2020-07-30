Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Trading Up 25.5% After Strong Earnings

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) shares were up 25.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $52.56 and last traded at $48.07, approximately 3,101,378 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 406% from the average daily volume of 612,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.29.

The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.88 million. Brink’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 102.15%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCO shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

In other Brink’s news, CFO Ronald James Domanico purchased 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.02 per share, with a total value of $198,996.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas A. Pertz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 380,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,799,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,234 shares of company stock valued at $435,237. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Brink’s by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Brink’s by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Brink’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Brink’s by 3.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Brink’s by 101.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.05.

About Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

