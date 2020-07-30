PRA Health Sciences (PRAH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $783.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.61 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PRA Health Sciences to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRAH stock opened at $107.20 on Thursday. PRA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $113.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRAH shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.82.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.