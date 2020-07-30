Old Second Bancorp Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Old Second Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million.

OSBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Old Second Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 13.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,045,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 122,411 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 965,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 219,040 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 18,258 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 29,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 338,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,579 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Eccher purchased 12,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.28 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.08%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

