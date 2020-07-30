Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Up 9.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) shot up 9.2% on Wednesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $22.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Chuy’s traded as high as $16.26 and last traded at $16.19, 249,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 221,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CHUY. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Chuy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chuy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

Get Chuy's alerts:

In other news, CFO Jon W. Howie purchased 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $50,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,477 shares in the company, valued at $826,720.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Chuy’s by 20.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 479,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 81,900 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Chuy’s by 32.2% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 435,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 105,930 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Chuy’s by 7.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at about $135,000.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $259.17 million, a PE ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 1.71.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Chuy’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.