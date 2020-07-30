Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Up 9.2% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) shot up 9.2% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.50, 5,766,225 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 121% from the average session volume of 2,603,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $2.07. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on CYH. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 292,099 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 592.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,766,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,358 shares during the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at about $5,671,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,572,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 182,039 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 8.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,305,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 103,662 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $538.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.68.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

