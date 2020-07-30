Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Trading Up 7.5% Following Insider Buying Activity

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) shares were up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.44, approximately 2,040,214 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,682,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Specifically, major shareholder Syntone Ventures Llc acquired 823,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $1,004,114.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,823,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,524,114.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outlook Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.94.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.35.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.26). Sell-side analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTLK. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27,946 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 157.4% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sabby Management LLC boosted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 731.1% during the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 3,232,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 2,843,406 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. 6.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.