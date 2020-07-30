UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Trading 7.1% Higher on Strong Earnings

Shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) traded up 7.1% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $50.63 and last traded at $49.83, 385,321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 286,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.54.

The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $298.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In related news, CFO Ram Shankar bought 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $36,761.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 220,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after buying an additional 43,940 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 12,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.04.

About UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

