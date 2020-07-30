Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock Price Up 7% After Earnings Beat

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) shares rose 7% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $17.55 and last traded at $17.55, approximately 342,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 429,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $87.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.10 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 21.90%.

VBTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Veritex in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

In other news, Director Steven D. Lerner sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $93,375.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,644 shares in the company, valued at $727,494.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Veritex by 5.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Veritex by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Veritex by 5.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Veritex by 51.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $873.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Veritex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

