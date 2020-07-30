Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Shares Up 6.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.62, 523,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 375,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Specifically, Director Robin L. Smith purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 167,975 shares in the company, valued at $285,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 540,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $659,288.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,760,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,149. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SREV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Servicesource International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Servicesource International from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $154.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.16.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Servicesource International had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Servicesource International Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Servicesource International by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 680,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Servicesource International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Servicesource International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Servicesource International by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 17,721 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Servicesource International during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

