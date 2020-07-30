Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Up 6.5% After Earnings Beat

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) shares shot up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $233.98 and last traded at $228.82, 339,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 323,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.79.

The health services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $485.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.38 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Benchmark raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.53.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $136,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,150 shares in the company, valued at $6,409,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 23,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.32, for a total transaction of $4,108,974.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,081 shares of company stock valued at $6,939,248. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $90,904,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,482,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $822,778,000 after purchasing an additional 113,904 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in Amedisys by 127.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 172,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,577,000 after purchasing an additional 96,518 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 149.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147,445 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,062,000 after purchasing an additional 88,427 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the first quarter worth $9,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.75.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

