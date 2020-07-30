Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Trading 6.5% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) traded up 6.5% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.45, 112,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 218,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

Specifically, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 2,000 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Dolan bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $206,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at $415,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 20,173 shares of company stock valued at $363,503. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Tristate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Tristate Capital in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Tristate Capital from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $401.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $46.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.93 million. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 17.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Tristate Capital by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Tristate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Tristate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tristate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Tristate Capital by 190.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

